Daily Digest (from home): Wild mushrooms, afternoon beer for this downtown Charlestonian

The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest columns are usually conducted as “man-on-the-street” interviews. But during the coronavirus pandemic, our readers are not on the street as much; they’re stuck at home maintaining a safe social distance. So we’re shifting this coverage to better reflect that reality. Behold: Daily Digest, self-quarantine style.

Phil Broom lives in downtown Charleston.

I did what I do every morning and made a little bit of a green smoothie, which consists of as many handfuls of spinach as I can fit into my little single-serve (blender) cup. Plus a little bit of raw almonds, a handful of frozen mango, little bit of water, a little bit of almond milk, and mixed that up.

Then I also had two boiled eggs, I love doing a soft egg in the morning, so I kind of did a seven-minute boil, cut 'em in half, put some salt, pepper and (shichimi) togarashi, the Japanese pepper blend. Plus some all-natural olive oil. I don't always do the eggs that way, sometimes I'll do them fried, but I was feeling some soft eggs yesterday.

I also had a cup of espresso, Counter Culture espresso. And between breakfast and lunch I had another espresso.

For lunch, I've been getting Vertical Roots lettuces from Harris Teeter, so I made a little salad. I can't remember what kind of lettuce it was; it's a Bibb lettuce or something like that. Plus a little bit of heirloom tomato, some white onion, and I'm a big fan of Spanish-style tinned seafood so I put some Ortiz tuna on it, plus olive oil and vinegar and Maldon salt.

I was just drinking water. I'm really big on water these days. For some reason being at home all the time during coronavirus made me realize I need to be drinking water. So I try to drink water a lot during the day. Probably do like seven pints a day I'd say? Seven or eight?

I grabbed some more almonds after lunch. I just sort of snack on almonds. Raw almonds, not toasted.

I think I opened up a beer at like four o'clock. A new one from Edmund's Oast. Let me look in my recycling (to see which one it was.) Ah, the Pineapple Farm, it's their farmhouse-style ale with pineapple added. It's delicious, I recommend it. I love their Pales In Comparison, but they were all out of that.

For dinner ... this is where things get exciting! Brandon (Underwood, general manager of Estadio) tipped me off on some Chanterelle (mushrooms) that have been growing recently in the last few days. I guess since we've had rain and the temperatures have been a little lower than normal?

I don't know anything about (foraging for) mushrooms. So this was my first time doing it, but I went out and grabbed so many Chanterelles, then came home and was kind of hungry. I didn't really do anything too crazy with them, but I cleaned them and sauteed them with olive oil, and then threw on some berry vinegar. I did the same thing with some zucchini, I cooked them separately though. So I had sauteed Chanterelles and sauteed zucchini and some Carolina Gold rice. And that was dinner.

I was worried about eating bad mushrooms, but thankfully I have a friend in Durham, N.C., who's basically a pro at foraging mushrooms. I sent a picture to her and said, "Do these look legit?" And she said, "Oh, nice. You got a great find."

I would like to think that if they were going to kill me, she would have mentioned that.

With dinner, my fiancée and I had a bottle of delicious wine from Spain. It's called Gaba do Xil, it's a Mencia and Merenzao blend red wine from Galicia, which is in northwestern Spain.

We didn't have any dessert or cocktails or anything. But I had some Cape Cod original kettle-cooked potato chips at about 9 p.m., just for snacking.