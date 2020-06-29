Daily Digest (from home): Mom's banana bread and more for this North Charlestonian

The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest columns are usually conducted as “man-on-the-street” interviews. But during the coronavirus pandemic, our readers are not on the street as much; they’re stuck at home maintaining a safe social distance. So we’re shifting this coverage to better reflect that reality. Behold: Daily Digest, self-quarantine style.

Maurice Spann lives in North Charleston.

My mom baked some banana bread, so I had some of that for breakfast, with some fruit. Grapes and strawberries. They were green grapes. I love green grapes. A lot of people, they've got disdain for the green grapes, but I love green grapes.

I'm kind of like, just getting on the coffee, so I didn't have any coffee yesterday. I had some orange juice though. I'm not a pulp (guy), and we didn't have any with pulp anyway, so I had no pulp. I don't mind heavy pulp, but like, light pulp I don't mind. I don't like chewing my orange juice though, for real.

That was it for breakfast. For lunch we had Jersey Mike's, subs from there. I had the Sub Club, I think it's the No. 8 from Jersey Mike's. That's my go-to (order) from there. It's like their version of the club sandwich.

It comes with almost everything on it, so I just get it how it comes — "Mike's Way." White bread. (Wheat bread) to me kinda defeats the purpose. I drank some water with that, but I did get some jalapeño chips.

I took a nap after that, so I didn't eat nothing else 'til dinner. We tried this Caribbean spot. Usually when I do eat Caribbean in Charleston I go to Reggae Grill on Rivers Avenue or B and T Caribbean on Dorchester Road.

I get oxtails with rice, peas and cabbage. That's my go-to, I don't really stray away from that. I had some pineapple-ginger punch, it's like a staple of Caribbean (restaurants.)

No nightcap, but I did have an ice cream sandwich. It was the old-school ice cream sandwich. It was good, yeah.