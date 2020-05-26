Daily Digest (from home): Downtown Charlestonian "went hard" with Barefoot Chard, sandwich

The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest columns are usually conducted as “man-on-the-street” interviews. But during the coronavirus pandemic, our readers are not on the street as much; they’re stuck at home maintaining a safe social distance. So we’re shifting this coverage to better reflect that reality. Behold: Daily Digest, self-quarantine style.

Taylor Jane Moody lives in downtown Charleston.

Yesterday I woke up and I ate half of a muffin that I had left over from the day before. It was a blueberry muffin with the crystalized sugar on top. That came from Kudu (Coffee & Craft Beer), but I don't know where they source those. I wish it was a Brown's Court one.

I had (multiple) coffee times yesterday. I didn't have coffee with the muffin, I had coffee maybe an hour afterwards, at my house, just black coffee.

Lunch... I don't know if that happened. I don't think it did? I had the little rice cracker things from Trader Joe's, the tangy soy kind, or wasabi. That was my snacking. I also might have had a few whole wheat crackers because I haven't gone grocery shopping in awhile. No cheese or hummus: just straight up bread, carbs.

Then I went... oh, actually, yesterday was one of the days I actually left my house! I went back to Kudu and got an iced coffee. Actually, I didn't get an iced coffee, that was a lie. I got an iced vanilla oat milk latte. It feels sustainable.

I've been trying to drink a lot of water, so I'm sure there was some water in there too.

My "lunch" was around 4 p.m., so I guess that sort of accounted for dinner, too. My supper, I guess... is that what it is?

It was magnificent. It was an almond butter and blueberry preserve sandwich. (Laughs.) I went hard yesterday. I wish I could say the bread was something cool, like I had been making my own bread at home, but I haven't; my roommate has though. The bread I used was just a step up from white bread: it was multigrain oat bread.

Yesterday wasn't a great eating day, I guess. I should have had more because then I had wine after that and I uh... I felt it. It was a Barefoot $7 Chardonnay. Super-classy times for me.

Before I had the Chard I had a glass of pink wine that was my friend's. Was it rosé? I don't know, but it was pink. Then I had a glass of water before I went to bed.

No dessert. Yesterday was a weak eating day. There was a part of quarantine where I went hard with cooking, but then the motivation left me.