Daily Digest (from home): DIY 'mocha', sugar-free JELL-O, more for North Charlestonian

The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest columns are usually conducted as “man-on-the-street” interviews. But during the coronavirus pandemic, our readers are not on the street as much; they’re stuck at home maintaining a safe social distance. So we’re shifting this coverage to better reflect that reality. Behold: Daily Digest, self-quarantine style.

Angell Troxler lives in North Charleston.

I had coffee with hot chocolate in it. It was amazing. It was just regular coffee that you run through the Keurig, and then Swiss Miss hot chocolate inside of it.

With the coffee, this sounds really weird, but I had this powdered greens (mix) with water. So I had that with the coffee: one super-healthy, one super-not. I drank both of those first think in the morning. It doesn't give me a stomachache. ... To me, drinking the green drink, it feels like I had something to eat. I don't know how to explain it. It's not delicious at all. (Laughs.)

I get the vegetable powder from either Amazon or Trader Joe's. Wait is it Trader Joe's or is it Whole Foods? One of those stores has it, and it's supposed to have all the greens you're supposed to eat in a day. But no solid food in the mornings usually.

I'm a teacher, so I'm still making phone calls, doing work ... so I didn't have anything until 11 a.m. It's not intermittent fasting, because you don't have hot chocolate during that. It's weird but I don't eat until hours later. So I had just regular oatmeal, just plain from the big container of Quaker Oats. I use water, not milk. I put the oatmeal in the microwave with fresh strawberries and blueberries, with some honey drizzled over the top.

What's the best berry, in my opinion? Hmm. I feel like blueberries are pretty fantastic. And they're slower to go bad. I feel like strawberries, if you get one bad one, the whole container turns. Raspberries are a little furry.

I drank water the rest of the day. It was infused with mint because I'm growing mint. So mint, lemon and lime. I always drink a bunch of water but the mint is new, because I just started growing mint during the pandemic. The water is cold out of the fridge, but I don't like ice. I don't like to chew ice. I'm not an ice chewer.

That was kind of lunch-ish. I ate at random times during the day. I think it's 'cause during the school year, it's like robo-eating. I don't even thing about it. I eat when I'm hungry, and if I'm busy, I forget to eat. Yesterday I painted one of my bedrooms, so I probably didn't eat again until around 4 p.m.

I painted it. What is that color called? It's like a paprika, a really pretty taupe brown. I forget, let me check. The technical color, ironically, is flax seed. That might have been in my drink in the morning, too.

At 4 p.m., I fixed a salad with field greens, hard-boiled eggs, a little bit of Monterrey jack blend cheese, grilled chicken, Frank's wing sauce and a cilantro-avocado-yogurt dressing. I just drizzled the wing sauce right over top. I probably put more wing sauce than dressing. Is it healthier? Well, as long as you don't have any issue with sodium. (Laughs.)

I had a weird dinner yesterday. I went and ran errands, so I picked up Parmesan-crusted chicken from Publix. It's all ready ... you know, you just have to cook it. But I got home and everything from the day had gotten to me. So I ended up writing a blog and doing some other things, and my dinner was buffalo chicken dip and Ritz toasted chips.

I used the chips the entire time, I didn't eat straight out of the container (with a spoon.)

Now, I wanted something sweet. I don't buy juice or anything because it's too sweet, it has too much sugar. This is how I treat myself; this is also how you know you're an adult. The other night, I made sugar-free Jell-O. So that was like, I'm getting dessert but it's not terrible for me to eat that. It was strawberry flavored.

Sometimes when I make it around my family, they don't like it because they hear sugar-free and they don't want it. It's like the placebo effect. But anyway, that was like, my fake-out (dessert.)