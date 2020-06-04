Daily Digest (from home): Chicken taco brunch, then cookout for one downtown Charlestonian

The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest columns are usually conducted as “man-on-the-street” interviews. But during the coronavirus pandemic, our readers are not on the street as much; they’re stuck at home maintaining a safe social distance. So we’re shifting this coverage to better reflect that reality. Behold: Daily Digest, self-quarantine style.

David White, Jr. lives in downtown Charleston.

Yesterday was kind of a different day. I finished up a meal-plan from a personal chef, he works at a hotel in North Charleston but he does personal catering on the side. So that's what I finished. It was a little bit of black beans and corn, leftover from some chicken tacos. So I had chicken tacos, black beans and corn.

No coffee, I don't drink the coffee. No tea. I got up a little later yesterday, so it was a little different, so I had the chicken tacos for lunch, kind of.

Then I went to a cookout. I had crab legs, that was the main course. But of course I had hot dogs, and fried fish, too. The chef (at the cookout) was Sterling Chisholm, he was on the grill yesterday. The fish was whiting.

We had Modelo Especials and cognac. Not mixed together, no no no. (Laughs.) The cognac was D'Usse, it's kind of a newer brand of cognac. Yeah, exactly—it's that one part-owned by Jay-Z.

I like Ballpark franks, but all beef. I don't eat pork, so. I'm a ketchup, mustard, relish type of guy. No sauerkraut.