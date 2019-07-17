Maura Griffin lives in downtown Charleston.
Yesterday ... I'm trying to remember. OK, I had a bagel and a cold brew from the Harbinger Cafe. It was so good. It was a jalapeno and corn bagel with salsa cream cheese on it and avocado. It was delicious. I go there so much.
And then I went to Edmund's Oast Brewing and I had a sour beer — it was a passionfruit flavor — and I had a veggie burger with a side of charred broccoli. They have such good sours there; I love them. I also had a barleywine.
Then I went to work. And I drank a bunch of water. I try to go through a few bottles of water at work. And then I had some Home Team BBQ mac-and-cheese at like midnight and a rose cider. And I had a shot of fernet. That's the last thing I had yesterday.