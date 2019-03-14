Allison Viverito lives in Mount Pleasant.
So, yesterday? I took my friend who's visiting from D.C. out to Folly. She had never been to Folly Beach, so we went to the beach and ate at Lost Dog Cafe for lunch. I had the Southern BLT sandwich.
For dinner, we started off at my favorite bar, Babas on Cannon. I got a dirty martini and it came with pickled okra and a little picked onion and everything. It was great.
Then, we went to The Darling, one of our other favorite restaurants, and had oysters and oyster shooters and the cocktail shrimp with the amazing tartar sauce they have there. We ordered abut 15 things on the menu and just shared plates. Yeah, I ate well yesterday.