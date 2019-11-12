This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe their day of eating in detail.

Merilee Pierce lives in downtown Charleston.

I woke up at 5 a.m., and came to Baker & Brewer. I ate a cheddar and chive biscuit fresh out of the oven that I made. I bake them. We usually toss them at noon because they're not fresh after that, but I'm going to take these to my mom. I had a chocolate chip cookie that I also made. Plus, I had an iced dirty chai with half and half and whole milk. That's like a breve latte, when it has cream instead of just milk. Just delicious.

On top of my morning latte, I also had probably three cups of hot drip coffee. I had caffeine. Plus, I also went to Harbinger after work to take a biscuit to Greer (Gilchrist, a friend and co-owner) and I got a cold brew.

Then I went to Fuel for lunch. I had shrimp tacos with plantains on the side, and a Pain Reliever. Those are my favorite.

I met my mom for dinner at Page's Okra Grill. I had country-fried steak, fried okra, and mashed potatoes. Plus a High Life.

After dinner, I took a nap because I was exhausted from waking up at 5 a.m. Then I woke up and had a bowl of black cherry ice cream with magic shell on it, and the leftover chicken fingers from King Street Grill that my boyfriend had in his fridge. No ketchup, I had honey mustard. I'm a honey mustard girl.

It was a really good food day. It's honestly a rare day that I have all three meals, but I just feel like my schedule isn't conducive to that.