Daily Digest: Committed meat lover has pork for lunch, followed by beef for dinner

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe their day of eating in detail.

Leroy Simmons lives in Hampton, S.C.

Yesterday? I’m not really a breakfast eater in the morning. I like coffee when I’m on the road, going from state to state, getting tired. Breakfast don’t agree with me.

I had spareribs for lunch. I’d cooked them. I boil them real good until they get really soft, and then I put them in the oven with that barbecue sauce and seasoning on it: The bomb. I didn’t need anything else. I’m a meat lover. I could eat meat all day.

For dinner, I ended up at Outback. I had a 9-ounce sirloin steak, sweet potato and macaroni-and-cheese. And I love my Arnold Palmer. That was it.