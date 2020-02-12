You are the owner of this article.
Daily Digest: Committed meat lover has pork for lunch, followed by beef for dinner

Leroy Simmons

 By Hanna Raskin hraskin@postandcourier.com

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe their day of eating in detail.

Leroy Simmons lives in Hampton, S.C.

Yesterday? I’m not really a breakfast eater in the morning. I like coffee when I’m on the road, going from state to state, getting tired. Breakfast don’t agree with me.

I had spareribs for lunch. I’d cooked them. I boil them real good until they get really soft, and then I put them in the oven with that barbecue sauce and seasoning on it: The bomb. I didn’t need anything else. I’m a meat lover. I could eat meat all day.

For dinner, I ended up at Outback. I had a 9-ounce sirloin steak, sweet potato and macaroni-and-cheese. And I love my Arnold Palmer. That was it.

