This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe their day of eating in detail.

Jason Adler lives in West Ashley.

I woke up and we almost immediately began making kimbap. Those are Korean seaweed rice rolls that I recently learned may predate sushi. That was sort of brunch, because we got drunk Friday night and slept in pretty hard on Saturday.

There's different ways to make it. We used ground beef, browned it, then mixed it with soy sauce, garlic and sesame oil. Then we bought sheets of seaweed, of kim, and made a bunch of fresh rice. You mix your rice with sesame oil, sesame seed, and a little bit of sauce, and you spread the rice on the seaweed. We used sauteed julienned carrots, spinach, pickled sweet daikon radish, and dehydrated woodear mushrooms.

I had a lot of coffee. Ton of coffee. I make my own cold brew using crappy coffee, but a good process. It's all about the process. I do it countertop in a gallon Mason jar with a coffee sock that (my significant other) bought me. I grind the whole beans, put the grounds into the sock, then I let it sit inside the gallon Mason jar for 36 hours. Then I pour it into a pitcher and keep it in the fridge for three or four days, as long as it lasts. I drink way too much of that every day of the week.

If a cup is eight ounces, I probably drank three cups that morning.

But the kimbap was most of my lunch. I had a little staff meal at work. It was really interesting, it was like this really rich green bean casserole. It was like Thanksgiving. It had big croutons on top, and sliced pork loin. They had like, half chickens... I don't know where it came from. But I picked at that, along with my kimbap. I mostly just ate the kimbap.

After work, I came straight home, and heated up some beans and rice. We made some stewed beef and beans the other day: pinto beans, black-eyed peas, kidney beans, beef stew meat, beef stock, MSG, and just made a really hearty pot of beef and beans.

We had flavored White Claws. I don't know if there are unflavored White Claws. But just for the record, I gave (my significant other) the grapefruit ones, which are the best, and I took the raspberries, because they taste like crap. We had those White Claws, and shots of vodka. We've been on a big vodka kick recently. So we did some vodka shooties (shots.)