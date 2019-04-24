Editor’s note: Per tradition, The Post and Courier Food section is celebrating Lowcountry Local First’s month-long Eat Local Challenge by featuring event participants in April’s Daily Digest columns. Challenge takers are asked to shift $10 or more of their weekly food budget to locally produced food. To learn more or take the pledge, go to lowcountrylocalfirst.org/events/eat-local-challenge.
Sarah Williams-Scalise lives in Mount Pleasant. She is taking the Eat Local Challenge.
Breakfast for me is typically in the car. I had a KIND bar, the cranberry-almond one, and coffee from Metto Coffee in Mount Pleasant. For lunch, I went to Tavern & Table. I got their salad, which is mixed greens, turnips and cherry vinaigrette dressing, and brisket mac 'n' cheese, because balance.
For a snack in the evening, I had an apple and peanut butter. And for dinner, we had frozen pizza from Trader Joe's. I can't remember the name of it, but it's got all the veggies on it, you know, the supreme style pizza. I just had water and lemon with it. That's pretty standard for what I drink everyday. Coffee and then water. And that was it.