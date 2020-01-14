This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe their day of eating in detail.
Connor Simonson lives in downtown Charleston.
I've been trying to keep it a little healthier. I guess? I don't know if this is even healthy, but I had a cinnamon-raisin bagel with very chunky peanut butter. The bagel was from the cheapest section of Harris Teeter. Chunky is my move. I want that extra texture. Because, if not, it's just going to get stuck to the roof of your mouth. Creamy peanut butter is one of those weird things ... it's nice if you want to add a peanut flavor to a sauce, or a smoothie, but I don't want it stuck on the roof of my mouth and have to try to get it out like a dog.
I had coffee. I prefer to drink Second State (Coffee). If I could drink Second State Coffee every day, I 100 percent would. Normal drip is pretty much my go-to, and that's what I had yesterday. But if I'm feeling fancy, I like a caramel latte. That's my only flavored latte. I probably had four cups of coffee over the course of the day.
I went to the library and got Starbucks refills while there. Not proud of that, but with a reusable mug it's like 65 cents. After the library I went home and made ... I guess it's not really lunch or dinner, it's like that 3 o'clock meal where I decided to do breakfast again. I went (with) honeywheat bread, sriracha mayo, scallions, SPAM, egg and cheese. I keep Spam on hand. I love Spam. It's like two bucks a can. If you're going to eat bologna, or cheap deli meats that come in a circle ... I mean, no turkey is a circle, man. Anybody eating Butterball turkey, you can eat Spam. It's just spiced ham.
I do soft-scrambled eggs. I usually start with a mostly cold pan, then put the butter in and let the butter get there. Eggs, I'll crack the eggs directly into the pan, and then I scramble them with the spatula itself off the heat. Then I put it back on the heat a little bit. If you make omelets a lot, you can kind of force it into a little square, and you don't want to get it too brown because nobody likes brown eggs, but you can let it brown a little bit on the sides, then you flip it. I just fit it to fit the actual sandwich. It's something I'm kind of proud of. Egg and cheese sandwiches are like, a thing for me.
I've been trying to drink a lot of water recently, because I drink way too much coffee. Shout out to water. You forget how good water is. I've been trying to do the Nalgene bottles.
Dinner came at like 7 p.m. I had leftover chicken fried rice from Spring Roll, which is like a cheap Chinese spot on King Street. I had more water with dinner. I don't drink much (alcohol) at home. I drink in social settings, but it's not always my thing. I'm also super-broke right now, so I save money by not buying beer.
Come 9 o'clock, I was a little hungry again, so I went with some ramen. Cheap Top Ramen. So I like to boil the ramen in the seasoning because it adds some flavor to the noodles, then I let most of the water out and add a little bit of sesame oil to keep the noodles from clumping together, and a little Kikkoman teriyaki sauce and a little bit of sriracha. That will make bad ramen taste pretty good.
And then at 10:30 p.m., I closed with a strawberry-frosted Pop-Tart. I love Pop-Tarts.