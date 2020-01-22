This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe their day of eating in detail.
Oscar Hernandez lives in Summerville.
In the morning, I had grape yogurt and coffee.
Lunch, I had my favorite: Chicken noodle soup from Chick-fil-A. It’s very delicious. It’s got a lot of real vegetables and it’s nice and chunky with the chicken.
For dinner my wife made some ground beef with rice, beans and flour tortillas. It was really good, especially being that she’s Irish.