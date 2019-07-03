Jimmy Radatz lives downtown.
Yesterday, it was a Wednesday. I had four scrambled eggs for breakfast. Usually I have a glass of water right away and then I make a bulletproof coffee. I make a cup in my Keurig and then pour it in my blender with coconut oil and Ghee butter. It has a lot of fat in it and it's supposed to keep you full throughout the day.
For lunch, I went home and made a ham-and-cheese sandwich with mayo and dijon mustard. I think I just had some water. I also had some salt and vinegar chips on the side.
And then for dinner, I had a piece of salmon and some wine. It was a red blend. Oh, and then I had chocolate chip cookies. I get a little container every week with cookies from Publix. These were the mini ones, so I had two, naturally.