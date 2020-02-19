Daily Digest: Bacon & Bourbon cancellation yields unexpected rib dinner for Charleston man

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe their day of eating in detail.

Glenn German lives in downtown Charleston.

In the early morning, I had a small package of Trader Joe’s cranberry trail mix. That was my breakfast, with two cups of coffee.

I typically have a smoothie in the morning that I love. It’s got an avocado; a handful of spinach; 2 percent milk; this chocolate protein powder that I get at Trader Joe’s; pistachios; one egg; half a spoonful of honey and turmeric. It is so delicious. It was something I read and then I started tweaking it. It’s fabulous.

And then, for lunch, I had leftover ribs from Butcher & Boar and a salad with romaine, radishes, cucumbers, celery, black olives and tomatoes. It’s delicious. The dressing was just a little olive oil and vinegar that I shake up with salt and pepper.

The ribs were delicious. A buddy of mine owns a brewery called Cooper River Brewing, and Butcher & Boar was supposed to be part of this thing called Bourbon & Bacon that got cancelled. So they had like 130 racks of ribs and nothing to do with them.

It turns out that the girl who tends bar at the brewery, her boyfriend is a waiter at Butcher & Boar, so they cooked them up and came over to the brewery and sold the racks, although they were very generous about giving some away. They were absolutely delicious.

Dinner was literally my son made a frozen DiGiorno thin-crust pepperoni pizza. I had two pieces of that and a Miller Lite while I was watching the Academy Awards, and that was it.