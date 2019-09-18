This is part of the Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe his or her day of eating in detail.
Michael Santos lives in North Charleston.
I took my daughter to breakfast at IHOP. One daughter didn't want to get up to go to breakfast, so it was just me and the youngest.
We looked up "the best breakfast in North Charleston," and I think TripAdvisor found 10, but a lot of them weren't open on Sunday. I had some type of a medley with eggs, bacon and a two-stack. She got the pancakes.
I've never been a warm beverage person. I know you can have cold coffee, and I love the smell of coffee, but I've never been a coffee consumer. I get my caffeine from the sugar drinks.
Then I brought home Mellow Mushroom. As you can see, I'm really great in the kitchen. I got it half the way I like it, with everything, and half the way they like it, with cheese. And I drank lemonade, because we get that lemonade from Publix. That would probably qualify as dinner.