Thuy Hai Hoang lives in Mount Pleasant.

In the morning, I pureed acai and a banana and put granola, chia, hemp and flax seeds in it.

I don't drink any caffeine. No coffee or tea. Never. That was morning, then I had a whole handstand workshop in the afternoon. It was almost six hours, so that's why I couldn't eat much during the day. It wasn't a very interesting day; usually I eat very weird things.

I didn't eat dinner until 6 o'clock. I made fried rice from a refrigerator dump. You just use everything in the fridge. In my refrigerator I had peppers that were about to go bad, a quarter of a hard butternut squash, I had Chinese sausage that never goes bad. I love those sweet sausages.

Then I had some leftover ginger chicken, I put that in there. I had some dry rice. Then I had this ... it's funny, they call it Chinese broccoli, but it's just like, greens. At H&L (Asian Market), they call it gai lan. I put that in there. I think that was the only weird thing that was in there. I put in onions and garlic.

Fried rice is just like, whatever is in the fridge. Fried rice is just rice "and stuff." Every culture has its own fried rice. I put oyster sauce, and soy and rice wine. It's not sake, it's not vinegar, it's not mirin either. It's Chinese rice wine, and it gives it almost like a sherry (flavor.) I didn't even put egg in it.

I didn't have any alcohol or anything, because I had to go back to the workshop the next morning. It was like a whole weekend of workshop. I only had water, that was it.