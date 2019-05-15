Brian Erb lives on Daniel Island.
Yesterday was fairly dull, I would say. I had Raisin Bran for breakfast; a burger for lunch with my sister. It was at Five Guys. I don’t think there is a fully standard order there, but I don’t do anything extraordinary with the burger.
Dinner was leftover ziti with bacon sauce. I don’t know how Mom makes bacon sauce and that’s the operative question.
I had a midnight snack of popcorn that I popped in a little single-purpose popper. I don’t like single-purpose kitchen appliances in general, but it does its job so much better than trying to do it in a pan that I’ve made an exception for that. I have popcorn regularly, and there’s a silly little story to that, which is that at one point, I was having significant GI difficulties and they told me to go on what they called an elimination diet with no wheat; no fish; no soy; no shellfish.
It eliminated huge swaths of any possible diet, and pretty much the one snack food that still qualified was popcorn. So I was having popcorn daily for a couple of months while all of that shook out and they finally said, “Good, we’re going to reintroduce these foods one at a time,” because you’re still having the problems you were having, even having cut out everything.
It kindled a renewed appreciation of popcorn. And they figured out it wasn’t a food allergy at all.