Daily Digest: Workout fuel and a glass of Moscato are on tap for this Hollywood resident

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Eralyn Johnson lives in Hollywood.

I woke up this morning at 5 a.m., like I do most days. I then started drinking 6 ounces of a pre-workout energy drink called Ladder Sport that I bought off of Amazon. I then drove to a workout with my friend, Carmelle.

We did a full-body workout, then ran two miles as a victory finish. Our weekend workouts are a little different, as we run five miles on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge instead of two.

After my workout, I drank a cup of black coffee (I heard it boosts your metabolism), and I scrambled two egg whites as my protein. I added sliced strawberries and blueberries for my sweet tooth. We all have those, right? I also added one half of an avocado for my healthy fat.

After breakfast, I made a run to Target for my favorite things — coffee, clothes and food. When I got home from running "errands," I made lunch: Spring mix salad with shrimp topped off with a light, refreshing vinaigrette dressing and a glass of water.

I get very snacky in the afternoon, so I sliced some mini cucumbers and dipped them in cilantro ranch. I also had a few bites of mixed peanuts.

For dinner, my husband and daughter were home, so I made baked sweet potatoes with baked tilapia and steamed broccolini. I like to pair my dinners with a glass of Castello del Poggio Moscato. It's a white wine with flavors of peach and notes of honey. This helps me wind down for the night so I can start my days all over again.