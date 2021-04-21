Daily Digest: West Ashley teacher spends first day of spring break treating herself

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail

Terri McNeil grew up in Awendaw but now lives in North Charleston. She's a teacher in West Ashley.

It was my first official day of spring break and I was more than ready to make up for missing yesterday's entire day of not eating due to side effects of the second dose of my COVID-19 vaccine.

I'm a bruncher. I like trying out different places to eat in the mornings but can't stand to get dressed that early, so I usually end up getting something delivered while my boyfriend and I watch whatever we're bingeing in bed or on the couch.

Today, I chose Famous Toastery, which I had never had before. I was not disappointed. I ended up getting their corned beef hash with scrambled eggs and a waffle.

Chef's kiss on that waffle. It was super light and fluffy, and the fruit that came with it was delicious, too, especially for a delivery order.

A few hours and a half a bag of Lays wavy chips with guacamole later, I was ready for my next meal.

I'm a native to the Charleston area, so basically I could live off seafood alone. Luckily, one of my favorite seafood trucks opened the doors to their permanent business location today, and I had no choice but to indulge.

Around 3 p.m., I went and picked up an order of garlic crab legs with jumbo shrimp and potatoes and corn. For some reason, I thought I was hungry enough to finish it all but barely made it halfway through.

Chef Racks Garlic Crabs should be everyone's go-to for meaty, flavorful seafood. It's covered with a delicious garlic butter sauce that makes for the perfect addition to some linguine if you've got leftovers. At least, that's what I plan to do with mine.

Afterward, I finished the last episode of "The Sopranos" and did what any teacher would do on spring break: Took a four-hour nap. I cannot explain how glorious it felt to wake up and know that I had no obligations or responsibilities waiting for me in the upcoming days.

It was time for dinner and my boyfriend and I decided on something light and snackable with good-priced brews ideal for a Friday night. No other place on land than The Royal American.

The beau and I shared some wings with magic dust that literally knock you out of your seat once you add the lime it's paired with. And we drank some Hamm's before calling it a night and playing Uno at home with some friends.