Daily Digest: West Ashley real estate agent takes her coffee with Bee City honey

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Christeen Studemeyer is a real estate agent who lives in West Ashley.

It was a busy day ahead of me, so I started my day with one of life's necessities: a mug of coffee. I take my coffee with almond milk and a tablespoon of Bee City's honey. Bee City is a local honey farm and petting zoo in Cottageville, and their honey is absolutely delicious!

Feeling a bit more alive, I had about an hour to review emails, take a look at the newest listings and schedule appointments.

I then headed out to Summerville for a final walkthrough in the neighborhood of Summers Corner. My clients and I swung by the Corner House Cafe afterward for breakfast and a celebratory Champagne toast, graciously provided by the staff.

I'm a frequent guest there, as I'll be moving to the neighborhood next month. But this time I chose their quiche with tossed greens and, of course, had another cup of coffee.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

After closing at the attorney's office, I drove back to my office where I attended an appraisals seminar and got some more administrative work in. I realized I was pretty hungry for lunch, but unfortunately hadn't had the time to make a full grocery run this week. So, I made do with an avocado toast on my favorite Dave's Killer Bread.

My last item I had on the docket for today was attending a preview of Daniel Island's townhome community, The Waterfront. This event, catered by Indigo Road Hospitality, offered delicious hors d'oeuvres, including fried oyster deviled eggs (my favorite!), salmon crostinis and oysters Mornay. I (drank) a Westbrook White Thai.

After this fun event, I headed home, where I really needed a full meal. My husband and I love to cook together (he's my number one sous chef), so we made baked black bean taquitos with a homemade avocado cilantro yogurt sauce.

I ended the night with a glass of red wine, for the antioxidants, of course, and a belly full of great food.