Daily Digest: Wagener Terrace resident depends on Delta to keep her fed on long travel day

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.
Abigail Fleming lives in the Wagener Terrace neighborhood in downtown Charleston.
I flew back to Charleston from Denver this morning. I didn’t have much time or inclination for more than a coffee to take on board, so I treated myself to an iced oat milk mocha from Caribou Coffee.
I’m usually a hot tea or black coffee drinker, but under the circumstances, I wanted sugar and a straw. After 10 days in the Mountain West with my main squeeze, it’s hard to A) travel, B) return to reality, C) maintain a balanced diet in the face of serious sadness.
Breakfast was a baggie of chocolate-covered pretzels (thanks, Delta). I had a marginally healthier peppermint Elevation bar from Aldi with me but just wasn’t feeling it. After that, I had a piece of bubblegum-flavored Trident to help alleviate the cabin pressure. A courtesy water rounded out the meal. I try to avoid single-use plastic, but lost my collapsible bottle in Colorado.
I had maybe half an hour in the Atlanta airport, but nothing much was open and surreptitiously shoving bits in under my mask didn’t seem appealing. I briefly contemplated a sad-looking $7 veggie and ranch pack but decided I probably had something edible at home. Baby carrots hiding in the crisper?
I bought a 20-ounce Diet Coke and sucked it down through the metal straw TSA had mercifully allowed me to keep. I then began an aspirational grocery list while I waited. I’ll place a curbside pick-up or delivery order for tomorrow since I’ll be self-isolating.
I thought I could wait for lunch, but the two-hour gain time zone illusion made me cave and eat a mini bag of Cheez-Its (thanks again, Delta).
I landed at 2:45 p.m. local time, and my best friend picked me up to save me the rideshare downtown. We made plans to get dinner later since she has a new kitten I had to meet. I was home and down for a nap by 3:30, completely disinterested in poking through the fridge for a late lunch.
I woke up a couple hours later in dire need of a snack, so I ate a quarter of a Brown’s Court baguette (thanks, roomie) with butter and raw honey from a family friend’s farm in Semmes, Ala., and (drank) sparkling rosé.
For dinner, my friend and I picked up some wings and the new buffalo cauliflower (that dill sour cream sauce, wow) from The Royal American. Since quarantine restrictions have been lifted, we get comfort food from Royal every other week it seems.
This was paired with some Moscow-ish mules (vodka, LaCroix and lime). The wings were magic, as always. Samson the kitten was determined to get in on the action.
I finished my day with a spoonful of cookie dough I keep in the freezer. At least it was homemade: Chocolate chip oatmeal with pecans.