Daily Digest: Vegan blogger and spin instructor tries tofu burrito bowl, sweet potato tempura

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Jackie McKelvey, who was born and raised at the Jersey Shore and moved to downtown Charleston in 2012, is a spin instructor at The Works Cycle and corporate developer and marketer at a biotech company.

I have been vegan for over four years now. Once a creature of habit, hitting the same restaurants and cafes on the daily, I decided to set out on a mission to scout the entire city of Charleston for hidden vegan gems and post them to my Instagram account, @veganeatschs, to shine light on the fact that vegan eating does not have to be boring.

My diet and food diary now look very different from one day to the next. But this morning before work, around 8:30 a.m., I started my day off with my usual bowl of oatmeal that I add everything to but the kitchen sink.

I start with a half-cup of quick oats and water and pop that into the microwave for two minutes. Once that’s done, I add in frozen fruit — a mix of mango, pineapple, peaches, blueberries and strawberries — along with hemp seeds, cacao nibs and a scoop of Maca powder that adds an earthy flavor. This oatmeal bowl keeps me full for hours.

I ate lunch at 12:30 p.m. after brainstorming for an hour with my coworker on what to order. We landed on Chipotle since they cater to all diets, including vegan.

I ordered a custom burrito bowl with cauliflower rice as the base. I topped it with sofritas (spiced tofu), black beans, red salsa, fajita vegetables and lettuce. I also ordered the side of chips and guacamole. Duh!

I typically eat dinner around 7:30 p.m. My roommates and I were feeling sushi, so we ordered from a nearby gem called Hokkaido Sushi & Hibachi. I ordered two sweet potato rolls for $10. It's essentially sweet potato tempura, and it was crunchy, sweet and delicious.

I paired my dinner with two glasses of 19 Crimes red wine.