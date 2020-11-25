Daily Digest: This veggie hater only likes them when accompanied by a roast

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Cam Johnson is a host of the Grilled Cheese Show podcast who lives in North Charleston.

For breakfast, I had French toast with a fruit medley, and then for lunch I had a grilled cheese with an egg on it.

My dad loves cooking vegetables, but I’m never sure why we need five different options or the whole garden. But times are tough, and I couldn’t be happier cooking and eating with my family, even if it means eating those veggies.

"Make sure you get some of all those vegetables, you don’t want to get sick," my dad always says.

I usually lean towards just eating proteins over anything healthy, and that includes today. But we combined the two for a big meal.

At the beginning of the month, my dad goes shopping and buys whatever meats are on sale, like pot roast, a turkey, a ham, hamburger meat, pork chops and chicken. We freeze it and work through it when we can.

The most common thing our family eats is probably pot roast, because it's simple and basically everything can go in the same pan to cook.

We started by setting out a good-size chunk of roast and seasoning it heavily with Tony Chachere’s Creole seasoning, salt, pepper, garlic and onion powder. Then, you want to crank up that stove and get to browning your meat. While that’s going, you want to cut up your vegetables and make sure you add all you've got; we had carrots, onions, peas, celery and potatoes.

Next you’re going to want to make some gravy with the fat from the roast. A little secret is to make some brown gravy and mix it with the homemade gravy. The last thing, other than cooking up some rice, is just throwing all the ingredients into a deep pan and roasting it in the oven.

I love this dish, because it’s easy to make and of course you get all those vegetables. Also remember, cook it low and slow and you’ll be gravy.