Daily Digest: This Mexican Charlestonian enjoys Día de Los Muertos bread and fresh avocados

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Multilingual singer and composer Leah Suárez splits her time between Mexico City and the Cannonborough-Elliotborough district in downtown Charleston.

I have spent the last five years sharing my time mostly between the salty sea breeze of the Lowcountry and the vibrant valley in the sky that is Mexico City. By all accounts, I have been living my dream, finding a way to truly express the best of all the parts of me as a Mexican American Charlestonian nomad. Due to COVID-19, it’s been a minute since I’ve awakened to that glistening morning light, steepled skyline and the bells of St. Patrick Cathedral.

On the Ides of March of this year, after a few weeks of gigs and work, family gatherings and friend dates in the Holy City, I made the decision to return to Mexico as the current global pandemic began blazing its way through our lives.

Upon my return to the deeper South, I nestled into the Sierra del Ajusco-Chichinautzin mountain range, with its abundant vegetation and volcanic rock. My haven is located in Colonia Santa María Ahuacatitlán.

“Ahuacatitlán” translates to “the place among aguacates (avocados),” and I have the great fortune of literally reaping the benefits with two enormous avocado trees of two different varieties, Fuerte and Criollo.

Before daybreak this morning, I awakened to the charming bell of the passing garbage truck and the birdsongs and whistles of the locals. The first hour of my morning is sacred for me. I light my incense and candles, open the windows or sit outside, and I use this time to meditate and write in my journal, followed by a gentle daily vocal warm-up. I’m accompanied by a steaming mug of agua de limón, hot water with fresh limes, straight from the vine. Literally. There's a tree.

As the sun rose, I lit up the day with my cafecito, a gas-lit, stovetop espresso with ground beans from Chiapas. After my first coffee of the day, I prepared breakfast. My go-to is oatmeal, or today, a simple grain cereal.

One of my favorite brands here is Tía Ofilia, whose products are natural, organic and clean. Their "cereal entero" is scrumptious, filled with all the nutrient-rich goodies like almonds, sunflower seeds, chia, dates and coconut. For the topping, I used a couple of dollops of Greek yogurt and half of a banana.

As I prepared my next iteration of coffee, I was cutting and juicing the last of the four oranges for the season that I picked from the centermost tree a few days ago. Yep, another tree.

After spending a couple of hours checking off my to-dos, I headed to the mat. I alternate most of my fitness routines between virtual classes from Charleston. I love that I can stay connected to my various communities there in a way that was not available before.

About 30 minutes prior to tuning in, I ate a hard-boiled egg rolled in a touch of sea salt and black pepper. Post-workout, I blended a power-packed meal with frozen blueberries, strawberries, the other half of the morning’s banana, chia, cocoa nibs and a spoonful of almond butter, with a water base.

While I love my green concoctions, today was a sweet smoothie kind of day. After a refreshing shower and before I got Zoom-ready, I prepared a small bowl of cottage cheese and sliced heirloom tomatoes with fresh ground cinnamon.

I was sure to prepare my French press coffee and glass-bottled Topo Chico sparkling water for endurance, as I powered up for a few straight hours of occupational screen time.

Finally, I enjoyed a late lunch, around 4:30 p.m. I equate it to “suppertime” for us Southerners. Tonight, the menu was black beans with the epazote herb and a homemade tomatillo salsa verde.

The soupy base is accompanied by a slice of toasted pan negro smeared with a layer of natural goat cheese and topped with a fresh ciruela morelense chutney I whipped up a couple of days ago. The ciruela morelense is a fruit native to this region in the plum family, and yes, there is a tree filled with them on my property.

Between lunch and dinner, I picked an avocado, this time of the Fuerte varietal. Some of the last of the season ripened over the week. I relish its buttery texture with a dash of sea salt and recommend it being eaten directly from its peel with a spoon.

The season of Día de Los Muertos is a celebration of life and by far filled with some of my favorite Mexican traditions. It’s more than sugar skulls, a crafty tequila-infused cocktail and painted faces. Today, it is a sacred confluence of Mesoamerican indigenous rituals and colonial Catholicism.

I swung by the local tamalera (tamale maker) for a homemade, street-side tamalito verde and then by the panadería (bakery) for my seasonal indulgence of the traditional pan de muerto, a sweet bread with the iconic cross of bones, indicative of the season.

After a sip of the day’s news, I settled in for my nightcap: Mezcal straight, no chaser. Tonight it was Montelobos Espadín from Oaxaca, with artisanal dark chocolate.