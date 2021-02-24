Daily Digest: Summerville ping-pong player prefers homemade meals to fancy steak dinner

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Christian Morant is a writer, director, longboarder, poet, musician and avid ping-pong player from Summerville. He goes by the stage name LEARICAL.

Mornings have been a little different lately as I finally decided to start my days by working out. Comparatively speaking, I usually wasn't getting out of bed until noon or 2 p.m. — the cliché artist lifestyle. Now, I'm up around 9 a.m.

I started the day with a banana, followed by some grapes and strawberries. I finished breakfast off with a decent-sized bowl of cereal. All the while, I had four or five eggs boiling on the stove. I ultimately decided to save those for later.

From there, I filled up my water bottle, threw in some stretches and then jogged with my friend Mike toward the field at the front of the neighborhood. This is where the day really begins.

After about an hour of gasping for life, Mike and I wrap things up at the field, jog back to the house and prepare our faces for lunch. This is where I break out those eggs from earlier, cook up a few slabs of bacon, line a bowl with spring mix, drop in some cherry tomatoes and sit down to enjoy myself a nice hearty salad.

Enter dinner. Typically it’s chicken, broccoli and pasta laced with Sichuan sauce and cheese. Lately, however, I’ve had a hankering for Crockpot tacos, as they’re both delicious and convenient, so that's what I made.

To top it all off, I treated myself to a nice helping of yogurt for dessert. The best part is the entire day’s worth of meals were prepared and consumed out of the comfort of my home.

While I appreciate service and supporting local business, I’ve never really seen the appeal in spending an outrageous amount of money on something like a fancy steak dinner, especially if it’s not in your budget.