Daily Digest: Summerville gym, coffee shop and Cuban cafe on Friday list

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Meg Thompson is a web designer and potter who lives in North Charleston and works in Summerville.

Friday mornings consist of an early start with my usual simple breakfast from home: two boiled eggs, some fruit and coffee. Today was no different.

I then went to visit my trainer at The Dungeon in Summerville for my weekly weigh-in and workout session. He has taught me to enjoy food and life together, and I've lost about 70 pounds. I still have a bit more to reach my goal but knowing that I can eat the foods and drinks I like makes the journey worth it.

After jumping into Friday work mode, I went to Coastal Coffee Roasters in Summerville and got a mocha with an extra shot and a strawberry cream cheese muffin. Sometimes I order their bagel and lox instead.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

I typically spend my workday at my desk, but I often take breaks walking around Hutchinson Square or make a trip up to Main Street Summerville for errands. I love all of the restaurants, shops and businesses in our area because you're never too far from good food or a snack. Most weekdays I pack a lunch of baked chicken, veggies and pretzels, but today I turned Friday into my cheat day and ate out at Gypsy Parlor.

Their new location in Summerville has been such a wonderful escape for lunch, dessert, coffee or even just a little break. I got the coconut shrimp but haven't had anything off their menu I dislike. Some of my other favorites are their ropa vieja and cafe con leche. I don't know if you've noticed but I pretty much have coffee with every meal, just in different ways.

After a busy Friday, I closed up work for the week and headed home to plan for dinner. Most of the time our dinners are at home; I usually make very simple food with good flavors to stay in line with my eating habits and goals. Tonight we had baked chicken, baked potato slices and steamed veggies.

If we have a movie night or game night with friends, though, we usually share popcorn or chips or order sushi.