Daily Digest: Summerville comic shop owner knows which side he's on in tots vs. fries war

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Greg Woodard lives in the Sangaree area of Summerville. He owns Soundwave Comics.

It was a great day today. I started my morning as I usually do, with a bottle of water right after I wake up. After grabbing a shower and getting ready, I had a banana before I headed into work. I usually like to eat something light, preferably fruit in the mornings.

I got to my business, Soundwave Comics in Summerville, and jumped into the events of the day. I am very lucky because I have a fun job.

Usually, we have a little lull around 2 o'clock each afternoon, so that is when we try to grab lunch. Some days I bring lunch with me, but several times a week we have takeout. As a small business person, I always try to support other local businesses.

Recently, Vicious Biscuit opened their Summerville location just up the road from us, and my life will never be the same again. Today the choice was clear: biscuits.

I got back to the shop with the food and my assistant, who goes by "Comic Shop Minion," and I took a break to enjoy a quick lunch. I had chosen "The Babe," which is a buttermilk biscuit, slow roasted pulled pork, candied bacon and BBQ sauce.

The Minion had chosen "The Bird and the Belgian," which is a crispy fried chicken breast with a sweet potato waffle. Food this good always makes it difficult to go back to work. Food coma! I really enjoyed mine, and the Minion was quiet for once, so she must have enjoyed hers.

We close during the week at 7 p.m. and I usually spend about an hour taking care of paperwork and finalizing the day. Most nights when I get home, I will throw something together for dinner. I usually go the quick and easy route.

However, some nights you just don't feel like cooking. This was one of those nights.

An important thing to know is that here in our comic shop there is an epic war currently raging over which is better, tots or fries. I have been amazed at how passionate our friends can be in their varied opinions.

As a tot man myself, I decided to have a bacon cheeseburger with tots from Bad Daddy's Burger Bar near my house. When I got home, the food was hot and tasty. Once again, I knew without a doubt in my heart that tots rule.