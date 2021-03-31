Daily Digest: 'Stroop! There it is!' for this Stroopwaffle and Guatemalan coffee lover

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Doug Hickok is a photographer (@hue_and_eye_photography) who lives in West Ashley.

As an outdoor photographer , I absolutely love waking up early in the morning and going out photographing at first light.

To sustain my morning energy, I love eating a power breakfast before heading out. I prepare a bowl of rolled oats with dashes of cinnamon, cocoa powder, quinoa, psyllium seed and chia seed. I also mix in a teaspoon of coconut oil and a handful of raisins, walnuts, pecans, sunflower seeds and pistachios, topped off with a spoonful of probiotic yogurt.

By lunchtime, I crave vegetables.

Today, I toasted a whole wheat tortilla wrap and then added avocado, roasted red pepper hummus, onions, tomatoes, radishes, green peppers, carrot tops, sprouts and some homegrown mushrooms. I supplemented this with a side of apple and orange slices. Peanut butter on an Autumn's Gold grain-free granola bar was the finishing touch. This helps me go, go, go.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

We order most of our fresh vegetables and fruits from Misfit Market. The orders ship every other week, and I admit, I get unusually excited when they arrive. It's much like opening presents and finding all kinds of delights inside, especially if there’s something extra tucked among the fruits and vegetables, like Guatemalan Dark Roast Peace Coffee or Stroopwaffles. Spread some Nutella on those little waffles, and Stroop! There it is!

In the afternoon, I need a quick pick-me-up, so I drink a full glass of water with Liquid IV electrolytes, which includes matcha, guayusa and ginger. Then, I'm feeling supercharged.

Dinner is usually something quick and easy. Today, it was broccoli cheddar soup and red pepper chicken sausages.

Thanks to my wife Becky’s smart shopping, we create little garbage after recycling and composting. We try to buy all organic when possible, in bulk, and items with minimal packaging, especially avoiding plastic. We're doing our small bit to help the Lowcountry ecosystem, which is our most precious natural commodity.

Tonight, Becky baked chocolate chip cookies made with bananas, applesauce, raisins, nuts and oats. Believe me, savored fresh out of the oven, they are heavenly.