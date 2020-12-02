Daily Digest: Solo Charleston Thanksgiving yields no-pants party and Eggo waffles

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Amanda Beth is an accountant who lives in West Ashley.

It was Thanksgiving, and my original plan was to order some food from Publix, as I don’t cook, and have a Friendsgiving with my friend from Savannah. However, 2020 had other plans.

He calls me on Monday and says that he has to quarantine for two weeks because he was exposed to another friend who tested positive for COVID-19 after losing taste and smell. He got tested on Monday and would get the results by Tuesday. So, I canceled the Publix order and planned to stay alone in my house on Thanksgiving this year.

He called me back on Tuesday to tell me he tested negative and was invited to this super fancy Thanksgiving dinner at another friend’s house. Well, doesn’t that just make ya wanna lick a doorknob?

So, Thursday comes around and I woke up completely not in the mood for the day. The first decision I made was to not wear pants all day. I would just run around like a turkey and not eat anything traditionally eaten on Thanksgiving.

For breakfast, I had Eggo waffles and syrup because I’m a grown woman and I am the head of my household. And my kids are with their father this year, so I have no one to stop me. With that, I drank water as I always do. Then I started in on the Netflix rom coms and binge crying.

For lunch, I had my usual Amy’s vegan frozen meal. This one was the chili mac. I like that vegan meals don’t have dairy, because I am lactose intolerant. I had my usual water with this meal as well.

For dinner, I had an Amy’s frozen vegan Mexican bowl. And, you guessed it, water. Then I ate an entire half-quart of non-dairy Ben & Jerry’s chocolate fudge brownie ice cream.

I’m most proud of the fact that I wore no pants. I was just all about my Thanksgiving 2020 protest of both clothing and traditional food.

So now you know I’m vegan. I’m a water-only drinker. I’m lactose intolerant. I’m into protests that involve only myself, my pants and movies that make me ugly cry.

I’m not a strict vegan, but I do feel best when I stick mostly with it. Falling off the wagon mostly involves a variety of Chef Boyardee and handfuls of chocolate chips.