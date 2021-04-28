Daily Digest: Saturday means Old Village brunch, Shem Creek drinks and downtown dinner

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Cameron Rhyne, who lives off Clements Ferry Road, is in coil sales at Nucor Steel Berkeley.

Today, I turned to my list of restaurants to try.

My list is actually a compulsively maintained spreadsheet. On that spreadsheet I have the restaurant's name, type, location, closest available parking, reservation platform and any notes I’ve jotted down from friends who have been before.

I have a tab for restaurants I have not yet been to and a tab for those I have. There are currently 100 restaurants on my list that I have not been to and 70 that I have. Although I don’t always make it, my goal is to try at least one new restaurant every week.

If this were a normal Saturday, you might find me popping out to Awendaw to get a country ham biscuit (or three) at Sewee Outpost. But this morning I headed to meet my sister, who is in town from New York, to do some shopping around Mount Pleasant.

We started the morning with brunch at the newly reopened Post House Inn. We dined in the neatly-appointed bar room at the front of the inn and split both the warm crab toast and the French toast. Each were excellent, as was the brunch buster cocktail I enjoyed with my meal.

After brunch and shopping around a bit, my sister and I went to Mill Street Tavern on Shem Creek to meet up with my brother-in-law and his friends who were having lunch out on the roof. It was a gloriously beautiful day and we enjoyed catching up for a spell while taking in the creekside views in the sunshine.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

As I was leaving Mill Street Tavern, I happened to run into a couple of friends from work who were just finishing up brunch at The Shelter Kitchen + Bar. They said they were on their way to Saltwater Cowboys, so I joined them. There, we enjoyed live music, cold drinks, sunshine and a breeze coming off of the water. It couldn’t have been more perfect.

At around 4 p.m., I took a brief trip home to freshen up before heading right back out the door to join another group of friends for dinner at a new restaurant downtown in Charleston. We had an early reservation at Bistronomy, a French restaurant with a twist, by Nico in Mount Pleasant.

I was the first to arrive. As I was being seated, I overheard another patron raving about the baguette. I ordered it right away to start things off while I waited for the rest of the party to join me.

This was no ordinary baguette. If you have ever used bread to soak up the remaining garlic butter after eating escargot, you will understand this. Bistronomy took the escargot out of the equation and soaked the bread right in that wonderful, melted garlic butter mixture for you. My only regret in ordering the baguette is that I didn’t order two.

Our group came ready to eat, and we don’t mess around. I think between the four of us we ordered half or more of the items on the menu. It was a really good-looking spread.

In addition to the baguette, I ordered the escargot rice dumplings as an appetizer and the bouillabaisse as my main course. It doesn’t get much more French than escargot and bouillabaisse, but Bistronomy put an Asian spin to the dishes that was exciting, delicious and very satisfying. I was a very happy camper at the end of the meal.

After dinner, we took a brief stroll down King Street before deciding to continue the evening at Graft Wine Shop. After enjoying the company and conversation, I departed from the group and retired for the evening feeling very full and very happy.