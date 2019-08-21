Kirsten Bhattacharyya

This is part of the Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe his or her day of eating in detail.

Kirsten Bhattacharyya lives in downtown Charleston.

I had four pieces of bacon for breakfast. It was kind of a treat for myself. Don’t normally have bacon, but I had it in the house, so why not? Then I had a fried egg and a piece of toast with it. I always have coffee. I had Springbok coffee because they gave me some really good natural process Guatemalan coffee.

For lunch, I brought two pitas that I cut in half, so I made two little, like, pita pockets. So I had crispy chickpeas, tzatziki sauce, roasted carrots, a lot of red chili flakes and, since my roommate works for Vertical Roots, I had some lettuce because she brings it home. So I had little leftover pita pockets.

I have this really cool jerk seasoning (called Royal Jamaica) from the farmer’s market. It comes in a little Mason jar, and it’s more like a paste or a marinade than a powder. It smells heavenly. #reFor dinner, I just put it on chicken breasts with kosher salt, put it in the fridge to marinate for a couple hours. I made some brown rice. I love turning the oven up to like 425 (degrees) and putting a sheet pan on the bottom rack. Anything you put on that gets crispy and just browns better. I did, like, sliced cauliflower, red peppers, olive oil and this Ethiopian berbere spice from Whole Foods. It’s like cumin, coriander, cardamom, red chili powder … it makes everything taste better.

So then I put the chicken in a cast iron pan, seared it on both sides to get it nice and brown; put it in the oven I’d been cooking the cauliflower in. I put a bunch of cherry tomatoes, shallots and more red pepper. I like everything spicy. I’m half Indian, I eat everything spicy. I let the tomatoes burst open and finished cooking the chicken, and ... yeah. Oh, also, I keep dark chocolate pretzels from Trader Joe's in the fridge. 

