Daily Digest: North Charleston podcaster drinks Willie Nelson's hemp-infused coffee

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Joseph Nienstedt is a podcaster, photographer and runner who lives in North Charleston.

While my Pomeranian spent 20 minutes making sure every squirrel in my yard was properly terrorized this morning, I brewed a pot of coffee. This was a special pot of Willie Nelson’s “Remedy” hemp-infused coffee that I received four bags of for Christmas from loved ones who correctly got my rather blatant hint on Facebook.

I drink it black, because why waste precious calories on something that’s perfect the way it is? To be honest, I do make my coffee a little extra strong so I can put in a couple of ice cubes in it and not burn my mouth. It’s hard to enjoy coffee if your taste buds have been burned off.

With the coffee, I grabbed a banana and a can of unsalted peanuts. This is my breakfast almost every single day. I take a handful of nuts and put them in my mouth and then take a bite of the banana. It tastes kind of like one of Elvis’ famed peanut butter and banana sandwiches, minus the nasty white bread. I repeat this until the banana is done.

After that, I went for a run and listened to a podcast featuring the musician Ben Folds that was recorded before the pandemic took hold of the world. It’s a little strange to hear people talking right before the world went completely off the rails. You want to yell at them, “Get toilet paper now!”

I then had some work to tend to and got so busy, in fact, that I forgot to eat lunch.

I knew I was going to make a giant salad for dinner, so I stopped at Publix on the way home to pick up some fresh ingredients. For some reason, I was craving peaches. Peach salad is amazing on its own, but I usually add so many other ingredients that it's overkill. That doesn’t matter to me, though, because I like my salads that way.

This peachy salad was pretty good, but it didn’t quite do the job. Luckily I had a second peach on standby. That one I ate rather quickly, and it hit the spot.