Daily Digest: North Charleston photographer enjoys waterfront dining on day off

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Katrina Crawford is a photographer who lives in North Charleston.

Thursdays are for self-care, well, at least for me they are. As a full-time entrepreneur, I look forward to being able to rejuvenate and relax on my day off.

My alarm sounded off at 7:30 a.m., as it does every other morning. I hit the snooze button twice and finally got up at 8:05 a.m. After my morning routine that consists of devotion, mediation and affirmations, I went downstairs to prepare breakfast before my day ahead.

My breakfast of choice is sweet potato breakfast hash. There are many options for this dish, but I chose to garnish mine with sweet potato, kale, onion and bell peppers. I made the dish complete with an egg over hard on the side and enjoyed it with a tall glass of water.

For lunch, I (went to) Harbour Club at Westedge and enjoyed the picturesque views of the Ashley River.

After taking a look at the menu, I ordered the salmon tartare and the pan-seared Ipswich scallop. I ditched the water for lunch and went with one of the club’s new fall cocktails, “Beets Me,” which is Tequila, beet shrub, lime and black lava salt. I actually saved some room for dessert and ordered cheesecake.

I headed back home for the day and walked into my house happy to find food prepped for dinner. My son, a culinary connoisseur, made chicken Parmesan for dinner. What a treat.