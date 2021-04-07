Daily Digest: North Charleston flea market shopping stirred up hunger for Chick-fil-A

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.
Brianna Bogan is a lawyer who lives in West Ashley.
I started the day with a coffee. I believe hot beverages help me configure the day. After 30 minutes of reflection and journaling, I was ready to prepare breakfast.
Typically, I don’t have the time for hot breakfast, but I was able to be creative with leftovers. I had baked fish, zucchini and cauliflower mix, and grits. I’m getting use to the idea of eating vegetables for breakfast.
At first, I thought it was weird. However, the variant of colors on my plate makes me want to eat them more. My coach at Hustle One Fitness would be proud.
After I straightened the kitchen, I headed out the door with a sparkling water. Because the weather was so nice, it was an easy decision to check out the Pickers Hullabaloo Flea Market in North Charleston. I love flea markets. I purchased two pairs of handmade earrings by Morowa and Co. and suddenly I was hit with a craving for Chick-fil-A.
As always, there was a crowd, but Chick-fil-A has a system so it’s never a long wait. I ordered the spicy chicken deluxe sandwich meal with American cheese and their classic lemonade. I knew I made the right decision at first bite. For my sweet tooth, I ate an ice cream sandwich.
I returned home and found the series "Ginny & Georgia" on Netflix. I binged the entire series in this one sitting. Engulfed in the story, I forgot to take something out of the freezer to cook, so a bowl of Cheerios was my dinner.