Daily Digest: North Charleston flea market shopping stirred up hunger for Chick-fil-A

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Brianna Bogan is a lawyer who lives in West Ashley.

I started the day with a coffee. I believe hot beverages help me configure the day. After 30 minutes of reflection and journaling, I was ready to prepare breakfast.

Typically, I don’t have the time for hot breakfast, but I was able to be creative with leftovers. I had baked fish, zucchini and cauliflower mix, and grits. I’m getting use to the idea of eating vegetables for breakfast.

At first, I thought it was weird. However, the variant of colors on my plate makes me want to eat them more. My coach at Hustle One Fitness would be proud.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

After I straightened the kitchen, I headed out the door with a sparkling water. Because the weather was so nice, it was an easy decision to check out the Pickers Hullabaloo Flea Market in North Charleston. I love flea markets. I purchased two pairs of handmade earrings by Morowa and Co. and suddenly I was hit with a craving for Chick-fil-A.

As always, there was a crowd, but Chick-fil-A has a system so it’s never a long wait. I ordered the spicy chicken deluxe sandwich meal with American cheese and their classic lemonade. I knew I made the right decision at first bite. For my sweet tooth, I ate an ice cream sandwich.

I returned home and found the series "Ginny & Georgia" on Netflix. I binged the entire series in this one sitting. Engulfed in the story, I forgot to take something out of the freezer to cook, so a bowl of Cheerios was my dinner.