Daily Digest: New Revelry IPA, James Island Corona and High Life Ponies for day-off drinks

Chris Gardner is a self-proclaimed corner store connoisseur and horticulture enthusiast who lives in downtown Charleston.

I've been eating most of my meals this year at home or at work, so on my day off I thought I'd step out for the night. I live in what I call the "Bermuda Triangle." There is a bar or a restaurant in every direction from my front door. I began my adventure at Revelry, my favorite brewery in Charleston.

On Tuesdays, they sell $2 tacos from their food truck out front. I ordered a chicken taco and a carnitas taco with a new session IPA they have on draft called the "Early Evening."

The tacos are nice and meaty and a steal at $2 each. Before leaving, I ordered a 10-ounce pour of their new double IPA called "Scooter Money." I thought that beer was the best I've had from there recently. I recommend you try one for yourself.

After Revelry, I headed to The Royal American across the street. Royal has, in my opinion, the best bar food in Charleston. They have great weekly specials that they call their "Red Plate Special" for $10 and their "Staff meal" for $5.

Today, I ordered the soup of the day, which was a wild rice-and-pea soup with roasted tomatoes and garlic. I also ordered a Miller High Life with a lime, affectionately known as a James Island Corona.

I had a second beer there before meeting up with friends at one of my favorite restaurants, Estadio. Owner Max Kuller is a friend of mine, and I really respect how they have handled themselves throughout the pandemic. They have added a bunch of outdoor tables, each with its own space heater.

We had a great table. I ordered a gin and tonic, as I always do there. It comes in a tall rocks glass, which only adds to the experience. The drink is garnished with lemon and rosemary, which add nice aromatics.

Estadio is a Spanish tapas restaurant, so there are a lot of small bites on the menu. A standout was the tiny egg salad sandwiches that came on housemade brioche buns and topped with caviar. The brioche had a nice crunch to it, which would excite any ASMR fans.

The pork cheek and Moroccan blinis were the best things I've had in 2021 so far. There's a lot of year left, but those are top dog right now. We finished with a veggie paella, which is one of my favorite words to say. Say it to yourself now. "Pie-ayyye-yahhh." So satisfying.

After I finished the gin and tonic, I ordered an Estrella, the Miller Lite of Spain. There was something special about the experience for me: the combination of great food, great service and great company.

After dinner I parted ways with my companions and headed to The Darling Oyster Bar for a drink at the bar and dessert. I love the bar at The Darling. There's something about the lighting, the tall ceilings and design of the room that adds so much energy to the experience.

I ordered bread pudding in celebration of my carb-heavy lifestyle. I drank a few Miller High Life Ponies. I charged my drinks to someone else I knew drinking at the bar and walked up the street to one of the premier cocktail bars in the city: Proof. Drinking a cocktail or spirit at the bar at Proof is an intimate experience.

Last call for us was at The Bangkok Lounge, a karaoke bar in the old Upper Deck location above Gilroy's Pizza. I ordered a Yuengling Lager and a Rumpleminze. After we closed out, I got some Haribo gummy alphabet candies for the walk home.