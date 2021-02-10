Daily Digest: Mount Pleasant eater prefers Lunchables and dinosaur chicken nuggets

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Angela Taylor lives in Mount Pleasant. She’s the artist and nail technician behind Lunula Nail Lab.

I describe myself as a childlike eater. I tend to be picky, loathe food touching and, of course, everything tastes better when cut into shapes.

I am the divided dinner plate's biggest advocate. If you’ve ever witnessed someone separating mixed veggies into categories, you might very well have seen me.

I start each weekday morning with a blueberry bagel, lightly toasted. Or, as my mom calls it, “barely breathed on.” I always top my bagel with cream cheese, never butter, and I’m sure to share with the dog.

A small glass of pineapple orange juice, an unsweetened iced tea and a lime Chobani flip cup complete breakfast.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

Lunch is always tricky because I often find myself quickly snacking in between clients. The best-case scenario is actually in between clients. The worst-case scenario is when they arrive early to witness me hurriedly chowing down.

Today, I opted for a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich, which I was lucky enough to consume in solitude. I also ate a handful of pretzel sticks and a couple of clementines, as I’m trying desperately to finish the bag before they go bad.

Tonight’s dinner menu consisted of cheese ravioli with meat sauce and a side salad. I opted for sliced veggies in lieu of lettuce. As my spirit animal is an 8-year-old, I enjoyed the cheese ravioli but was not excited to bite into the basil. I smothered the ravioli in meat sauce to balance the herb back out.

It was an honest attempt to expand my palette, but at the end of the day I’m just a grownup who still buys Lunchables and shamelessly prefers chicken in the shape of dinosaurs.