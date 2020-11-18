Daily Digest: Lunch break at the Citadel Mall on tap for this Ladson realtor

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Lasaine Johnson is a realtor who lives in Ladson.

My day started with breakfast, which was pancakes, bacon and eggs with maple syrup, and, of course, a small glass of orange juice.

After leaving for work to show homes for my real estate business, I took a break and decided to eat lunch at Shrimp & Grits Cafe, which is located at the Citadel Mall in West Ashley. I had a bowl of their delicious, award-winning shrimp and grits with crab meat.

After finishing a home inspection, I went grocery shopping and then home. Since it had been a long day at work, I enjoyed family time and relaxed while my husband, Marvin, prepared dinner. Dinner was a grilled sizzling ribeye steak and green tossed salad.