Daily Digest: Local kombucha and charcuterie with EVO Bakery bread, Boone Hall honey

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.
Christine Sinanan lives in West Ashley and is a regional marketing manager for Adams Outdoor Advertising.
I usually start my day with a kombucha, which packs a punch and wakes me right up. Charleston's own Dalai Sofia is one of my go-to brands, and I had the “Fat Beets” flavor this morning. This one is a blend of locally sourced beets, turmeric, ginger, thyme and lemon.
While sipping on it, I responded to emails and started to get to a bit of my freelance work. I like to get a large chunk of work done during the morning just in case my afternoon gets too busy. I’m not much of a morning eater, but don’t get me wrong, I still love breakfast foods.
On most days, I don’t eat until around 2 p.m. I guess I’ve developed an intermittent fasting habit without really trying.
For my late lunch today, my fiancé put together a charcuterie board, which happens to be a staple in our home. When I say that, I mean it, we can’t stop into the store without ensuring there is always a variant of meat and cheese headed to the checkout with us.
For this board, we had prosciutto, a bit of pâté, a buttery havarti and a few slices of brie. We also had some crumbles of a BellaVitano merlot left that he tossed that on there, as well. If a cheddar and a parmesan had a baby and soaked in merlot, this would be that cheese.
We completed the board with some local honey from Boone Hall Farms Market. I added a dap of Dijon mustard and a baguette from EVO Bakery, along with some mixed olives, and that was lunch.
We hung out on the patio for a bit, munching, getting some wedding planning done and maybe sneaking the dog some pâté.
After wrapping lunch, I had plans for drinks at Bar George on James Island with a few friends. I had a couple of delicious cocktails. One of them was the House Dirty made with vodka, jalapeno and Yuzu. Think martini but double the flavor.
I wrapped up there and headed back home as the sun was setting, which is my absolute favorite time of day. My fiancé and I are huge foodies, and we both love to cook. We usually cook dinner together when our schedules line up.
For dinner tonight, I decided on a dish we often cook during the warmer months: Chimichurri steak and cilantro lime rice bowls.
My fiancé grilled up a skirt steak he had marinating in a chimichurri he whipped up earlier today. He also grilled a few ears of corn and a couple of poblanos for our street corn salad.
I focused on the other components of the dish in the meantime. I made pico de gallo, cilantro lime rice, pinto beans and crema. The bowls were assembled and topped with a drizzle of chimichurri and the crema. We enjoyed dinner while catching up on "Hell's Kitchen."