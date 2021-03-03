Daily Digest: Lettuce from hydroponic garden and James Island takeout from Mondo's

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Laura McRae-Hitchcock is an artist who lives on James Island. You can find her on Instagram at @lmcraehitchcock.

I start every day by taking three deep breaths, thinking of three things I’m grateful for and then, before I get out of bed, I come up with a word to describe how I want to feel that day. That wakes me up on the right side of the bed, ready for anything.

I then head to the kitchen, turn on the coffee maker and let the dog out. I love hot coffee in the morning in my favorite handmade mug with full fat oat milk.

For breakfast, I usually have a toasted piece of Killer Dave’s bread with fresh avocado smashed on it and a dash of salt and pepper. We get our farm-fresh eggs from one of the guys that works with my husband who raises chickens.

I love opening the carton and seeing all the different kinds of eggs: large, small, speckled, light, dark. I scramble one or two of them and add chopped onions, chopped little sweet peppers, mushrooms, jalapeno Havarti cheese and, I know this sounds crazy, but I add a few sliced green olives in there, too.

Those olives really are the secret kick! They are great in mashed potatoes, too.

(For lunch), I made a turkey sandwich on Killer Dave’s thin-sliced bread with spicy mustard, Duke's mayonnaise, that yummy Havarti with jalapeno cheese, sliced green peppers and a pile of lettuce from Vertical Roots. I love all of their lettuces.

I then had a few potato chips and a glass of Stok unsweetened cold coffee to go with it.

Tonight, we got takeout from Mondo’s Italian Restaurant here on James Island for dinner. I absolutely love the spinach and beet salad with scallops added, and the mushroom ravioli is so good, too. My hubby likes the garlic cream Gemelli and my daughter’s favorite is the chicken parmesan. They do such a great job with takeout.

On other takeout nights, we rotate between several places on James Island: Edison, Bohemian Bull and Smoky Oak Taproom.

I usually have a glass of red wine with dinner, a square of 72 percent dark chocolate for dessert and a big glass of water before heading off to bed.