Daily Digest: Hailing from South Texas, this Sullivan's Islander loves his barbecue

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Elliot Ehlen, who lives on Sullivan's Island, works in marketing.

Hailing from South Texas, I am a self-proclaimed barbecue connoisseur.

When I moved to Charleston four years ago, I was hesitant about this foreign style of barbecue to me that used vinegar and mustard as a sauce and had a whole lot of pork.

Like most people who have transplanted here, I quickly fell in love with the Lowcountry and the amazing tastes and charming character that coincides with its cuisine. One of my all-time favorites is Home Team BBQ.

It has become a weekend tradition for me and my friends.

Whether I’m sitting outside at the downtown location with a group of friends or flying solo at the bar on Sullivan's Island, I order the same thing every time: The Fiery Ron’s smoked chicken wings doused in mouthwatering dry rub and dunked in Alabama white sauce.

I order mine served with a side of sweet collard greens and a signature frozen Game Changer, or two, or three.

One of my two friends who joined me today ordered the smoked turkey wrap, which comes with an ancho-pepita salsa, but he decided to up the heat and dipped it in the hottest of the hot sauces Home Team has to offer, the Devil Relish.

The other ordered the egg salad sandwich.

I got my usual, and those wings were so darn good. The Alabama white sauce is a whole other level of finger lickin' good.

After three Game Changers, I (walked) the long 1-mile stretch down the road to my house.