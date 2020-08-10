Daily digest (from home): West Ashley man short on chanterelles, but BLTs save the day

The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest columns are usually conducted as “man-on-the-street” interviews. But during the coronavirus pandemic, our readers are not on the street as much; they’re stuck at home maintaining a safe social distance. So we’re shifting this coverage to better reflect that reality. Behold: Daily Digest, self-quarantine style.

Hunter Lee lives in West Ashley.

I woke up at like 11 a.m. and had cold brew coffee with this like MTC oil. It's like ultra-refined coconut oil, which is like good for your brain. Bullet coffee, I don't know.

For lunch, I had leftover salmon, so I made salmon tacos with red cabbage and corn slaw, some avocado, jalapeno and cilantro. I had two of those. Then my girlfriend came over. We went to the (West Ashley) Greenway, to hunt for some chanterelles to cook for dinner.

We've been having some good luck over there. I got like a couple pounds last week. But when we went out yesterday, we got like 12 chanterelles. So apparently somebody found my secret spot. I've been discovered. So that didn't pan out.

I snacked on some boiled peanuts from the fridge throughout the day, too. And I had some ground cherries.

On the way home, walking back on the Greenway, we were like trying to figure out what to eat. We were like, "Let's make BLTs, because Sarah (Song, his roommate) has those tomatoes sitting on the counter." So we got home and went to the store and got stuff for BLTs.

When we came home from the store, Jason (Adler, their other roommate) was making miyeok-guk, which was a nice surprise. It's a Korean seaweed soup that has bone broth, garlic, beef and seaweed. I learned it's served on your birthday or to pregnant women in Korea.

So we had some of that, then later we had BLTs for second dinner. We had thick-cut bacon, plus Sarah's tomatoes from her dock garden. The only brand of bread we keep in the house is Martin's potato bread. And Duke's mayo.

Other than that ... I had been not drinking, so I didn't drink anything (with dinner). Trying to cool off for the quarantine. I haven't had a drink in ... a week? Over a week? So nothing exciting on that front. Just a bunch of Kirkland grapefruit sodas.

And then, it was like 12 o'clock, and my girlfriend was like "I want something sweet" but we didn't have anything. So she went and toasted bread, sprinkled butter on it, then sprinkled cinnamon and sugar on it. It was like a big piece of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.