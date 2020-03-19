Daily Digest (from home): On James Island, pickled veggies and a Moscow mule

The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest columns are usually conducted as "man-on-the-street" interviews. But during the coronavirus pandemic, our readers are not on the street as much; they're stuck at home maintaining a safe social distance. So we're shifting this coverage to better reflect that reality. Behold: Daily Digest, self-quarantine style.

Michael O'Brien lives on James Island.

I had coffee. French press coffee, black. I don't usually eat much breakfast. My 9-year-old daughter had Publix store brand oat flakes and strawberries. None for me though.

For lunch, we tried to concoct homemade mac-and-cheese based on what we had in the fridge. So we had these pre-made macaroni noodles, and I made a little, like, bechamel with slices of sharp cheddar cheese and shredded Mexican blended cheese and mustard powder. It all more or less worked.

So in the afternoon I had a snack, I ate most of a quart-sized jar of quick-pickled vegetables. Cauliflower, carrots, peppers ... I didn't eat the whole quart, but I ate like, probably a pint of it. My wife came home and wondered who ate it all. I was the obvious culprit.

I also sampled the kimchi I'm making. It wasn't ready yet.

That's also when I sous vide'd a brisket, and made a key lime pie.

For dinner? Dinner was Pincho Taco, tacos of various sorts. I made myself a Moscow mule for a drink. So I had key lime pie and a Moscow mule.