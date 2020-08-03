Daily digest (from home): Ladson woman enjoys made-to-order smoothie, plant-based feast

The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest columns are usually conducted as “man-on-the-street” interviews. But during the coronavirus pandemic, our readers are not on the street as much; they’re stuck at home maintaining a safe social distance. So we’re shifting this coverage to better reflect that reality. Behold: Daily Digest, self-quarantine style.

Shaquille Fontenot lives in Ladson.

I had a mango-strawberry-banana smoothie. Usually my partner makes it, he does a great job because I'm kind of lazy.

No coffee or tea, but I did have a tofu scramble a little later. Tofu instead of eggs, peppers and onions, plus some hash browns. Hot sauce? Absolutely. Matter of fact, we just got the new Old Bay hot sauce. Literally on the table right now, we have Old Bay hot sauce, Texas Pete and Red Clay, which is local.

Lunch was sushi. Like sweet potato rolls. There's like a veggie roll that has like avocado, cucumber and some other stuff in there. And then some pineapple fried rice. That was from Wild Ginger, it's in Summerville. It's delicious. To drink I had some green tea with ginseng and agave. We made that. It was iced: it's too hot for hot tea right now.

We grabbed some herbs out of the herb garden in our backyard. We have everything you can think of: mint, rosemary, basil ... there's actually two different kinds of mint in there.

We had cilantro, but it died. We've probably been growing herbs for a month and a half, since earlier in quarantine life.

We actually have a few garden beds out there, as well. So there's a lot of fresh veggies and stuff out there, it grew pretty quickly because we used this organic soil that we found. Now we can't find it anywhere but I guess the plants are okay. They're not dead yet.

For snacks we ate random kettle chips. Probably like, sweet and spicy jalapeno flavor. I love salt and vinegar chips, though. I haven't eaten them a lot lately, but I kind of grew up on them. That's what we used to get on road trips and stuff.

Dinner was a massive feast. So Reina (Gascon-Lopez, her roommate) take turns cooking, because we're both chefs.

So we had some cashew green chile mac-and-cheese. It was dairy-free, soy-free ... We had black-eyed peas, rice, cabbage and jalapeno-Gouda cornbread.

I'm 100 percent plant-based, that's kind of my thing. I just take everything that was delicious to me before I was plant-based and (figure out how to) make it. I became a pescatarian in 2009, and became a vegetarian a few years ago. So I'm always kind of teetering between vegan, vegetarian and pescatarian. Here in Charleston, it's hard to avoid that fresh seafood.

I didn't have any wine but when I do (have) wine it's usually pinot noir. But I just had a whole lot of water with a lemon, or laced with strawberries and mint. It's just been so frickin' hot.

For dessert I just had some fresh strawberries. I got them from Veggie Bin downtown, they have the best ones.