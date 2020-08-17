Daily Digest (from home): Downtown Charlestonian begins, ends quarantine day with fruit

The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest columns are usually conducted as “man-on-the-street” interviews. But during the coronavirus pandemic, our readers are not on the street as much; they’re stuck at home maintaining a safe social distance. So we’re shifting this coverage to better reflect that reality. Behold: Daily Digest, self-quarantine style.

Kristmar Muldrow lives in downtown Charleston.

Yesterday, I had an everything bagel with cream cheese. The bagel and cream cheese were just the Publix brand. And I had some strawberries. I always try to have some fruit in the morning. The strawberries were from Publix as well, but we also get a CSG from (Lowcountry Street Grocery), so we've also been having a lot of peaches from that.

I make the coffee in the morning. Right now we have Charleston Coffee Roasters coffee, but we alternate between that and Counter Culture from Babas (on Cannon.) We have a coffee grinder, so I grind the beans. I usually use a French press. (My partner) taught me.

I usually just have one cup of coffee. I put dairy milk in mine. I'm not picky.

I'm not usually a morning snacker; I'm more of an afternoon snacker. I usually forget to eat lunch until one or two (o'clock). Quarantine lunch. So yesterday I got hungry around 2 p.m. and just looked around for what we had. I just made a caprese salad because we had a tomato that was ripe and needed to be eaten. So I had that, with some basil from our CSG bag, and some mozzarella. So I just kind of combined it into a spontaneous salad with balsamic vinaigrette, salt and pepper.

I didn't have anything to drink besides water. I'm trying to drink a lot of water these days. Sometimes I put some elderberry syrup in it. It's supposed to be good for your immune system, so that makes me feel better.

We actually did a fancy snack yesterday: popcorn with nutritional yeast on it. We picked it up from a friend, but it's really good. I'm not an afternoon coffee drinker, though. Sorry, my drinks are so boring.

For dinner, (my partner) did flex, in my opinion, because I am not a chef. He made tomato sauce from scratch, which was very impressive to me. He said it was simple, though. We get linguine, the fresh linguine from Publix. And grated cheese, we had Parmesan.

We didn't have wine but we did have some beer from Edmund's Oast. Pales In Comparison? It was good.

Normally we don't have dessert, but I made a peach crisp for dessert last night. I'm also not usually a baker, so that's a good challenge for me. It came out really good! Crisp, I think, means that it has oats in the topping, along with some brown sugar. And we got some Off Track Ice Cream, vanilla ice cream, to go along with that.