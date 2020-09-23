Daily Digest: Former Voodoo bartender loves her roommate's 'LGBT' sandwiches

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Acecily "Ace" Alexander lives in Byrnes Down in West Ashley. She was a former cocktail server and bartender at Voodoo Tiki Bar & Lounge and is the new community manager for Enough Pie.

For about three weeks, I’ve been practicing intermittent fasting.

Skipping breakfast is the trickiest part for me. I love black coffee, so making it my breakfast is my saving grace right now.

It is no secret I don’t cook. Pre-fasting, my roommate, Truman, would make LGBT sandwiches. You read the acronym correctly: lettuce, guacamole, bacon, tomatoes and turkey bacon.

During the lockdown, my friend Caroline would bring me chicken salad. I would add a little local honey and throw it on King Hawaiian rolls to really get the party started.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

Now, with lunch being my first meal of the day, I try to start with something light like a salad with spinach, kale, cranberries, onions, sunflower seeds and a turmeric vinaigrette dressing. That's what I had today.

For my snack, I drank a good bit of water with store-bought guacamole and tortilla chips. Water is another thing that makes the fasting easier. It keeps me hydrated in this aggressive Charleston weather and keeps me full until the next meal.

Uber Eats and I became even better friends than we were before at the beginning of the lockdown. East Side Soul Food and Dellz (when they were open) were my go-tos for food delivery. About a week ago, I overdid it by breaking my fast with East Side Soul Food’s BBQ chicken, mac and cheese, okra soup and collard greens.

But some nights, like tonight, I get in the mood for conversations with Art (Perry) and Erin (Tyler) at Tin Roof. The crab roll with Zapp’s Voodoo Chips and a frosé on the side is the pandemic dinner of my dreams.