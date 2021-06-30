Daily Digest: Food and bev worker weekend starts Monday by eating out in Charleston

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Aly Skiko lives in the downtown Cannonborough neighborhood and works in the wine room at the Grand Bohemian Hotel.

Mondays mark the beginning of my weekend.

For years, my choice of a career in the food-and-beverage industry has meant a slightly alternative work schedule, and with that, the opportunity of getting to know some fantastic local food providers.

This morning, to kick off my weekend, I brewed some Estuary Coffee Roasters light roast. I am a total caffeine nut and typically drink my coffee black, and Estuary’s beans are absolutely delicious without adding anything.

Then, like a true millennial, I made myself an avocado toast. I used a sourdough from Brown’s Court Bakery and smashed avocado and garlic, topped with some heirloom tomatoes from a friend's garden, olive oil and everything bagel seasoning.

After doing some cleaning and weekly shopping, it was time for my wine-and-cheese lunch with some fellow food industry workers who were also off on Monday.

The cheeses from goat. sheep. cow. were paired with some local honey, my favorite Lusty Monk Mustard, red grapes, blackberries and garlic olive oil. We paired it with the Hirschvergnugen Gruner Veltliner, an easy-drinking and crisp Austrian white wine purchased at Edmund’s Oast Exchange.

Once the wine was finished and we were full of cheese, it was time to walk off some calories by heading to Felix Cocktails et Cuisine, where I had the Tarte Flambée for dinner.

The ultra thin and crispy crepes were topped with sautéed mushrooms, truffle oil, caramelized onions, goat cheese and a balsamic glaze.