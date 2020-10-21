Daily Digest: 'Feta is life' for this James Island graphic designer and food blogger

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Libby Williams lives on James Island. She is a graphic designer, photographer and food blogger (@plate.south).

I always start my day with coffee, and if it can be locally sourced, even better. I love Springbok Roasters if I am brewing a cup at home.

Breakfast for me is usually something healthy. Today, it was sauteed garden greens (thanks to Rita’s Roots for teaching me how to grow my own) with eggs and some feta sprinkled on top for good measure. If I am feeling a little more hungry, we get bagels from Bagel Nation on James Island.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

I was feeling noshy late into the morning, so I had some carrots with homemade hummus. I have a recipe on my blog.

For lunch, I had a favorite of mine, one of the pre-made sandwiches from goat.sheep.cow. Sometimes, I'll get a really fresh salad from Verde. I love the chickpea salad there, because feta is life.

I typically make dinners at home, especially in the winter, and I always try to include local meats, seafood or produce when I can. Tonight, it was baked local shrimp with crunchy panko and lemon served with cannellini beans and wilted arugula. It is a favorite dish in my house.

Even so, I kind of was craving Savi Cucina and Wine Bar in Mount Pleasant. They have comforting and delicious Italian food, a stellar dessert menu and an amazing wine selection. I’m a sucker for their grouper piccata.