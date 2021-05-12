Daily Digest: Easter candy remnants in the car before bloody marys, wings, key lime pie

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Lauren McDuffie is a cookbook author, food writer, photographer and creator of the food blog My Kitchen Little. She lives on James Island with her husband, Lucas; daughter, Elle; son, Easton; and cat, Henry.

Years ago, I bought the most inexpensive, unimpressive coffee pot Amazon had to offer, and I now start all of my days with her. I'm one of those people who drinks coffee for hours each morning, happily fueled by the caffeine, just rolling along with work, thinking I'm not at all hungry.

Until the hunger hits me like a ton of bricks. This happens every day, so you'd think I'd learn.

Today, however, I had family in town visiting, and I took that as a chance to break my bad habits and indulge in some of my favorite sips and bites. I write and photograph recipes for my blog every day, and as much as I love creating and sampling my own food, I appreciate being cooked for just as much. Maybe more. OK, probably more.

After picking at pieces of a sour cream coffee cake I'd tested for my site, we filled the morning's hours with a driving tour around Charleston.

The tour started with proper cups of coffee from our favorite spot downtown, Sightsee. There were Easter candy remnants and bags of my kids’ Goldfish crackers stashed away in my car’s backseat, and truth be told, those were what we all munched on as we made our way around town, enjoying sightseeing.

The tour ended at one of my favorite spots right by my house, Ellis Creek Fish Camp, whose oysters, grouper and bloody marys made for a perfect lunch. Sorry, Goldfish.

I have another not-so-great habit of trying new recipes out on guests, not having a clue as to how they'll turn out.

Our dinner found my family members playing guinea pigs for my recipe testing again as I tried out a chicken wings recipe on them.

It was filled with crushed peppercorns, brown sugar and a lot of chili powder. Spicy margaritas and slices of key lime pie made for the perfect sweet ending.

I didn't make the pie, though. Publix did. "I made it possible," as my Mom would say. Which counts just as much.