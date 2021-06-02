Daily Digest: Charleston sailboat captain eats most of his meals on the water

This is part of The Post and Courier’s Daily Digest series, in which one of our food reporters asks a local to describe a day of eating in detail.

Originally from Long Island, Chris Huber attended the College of Charleston and never left after graduation in 2015. Now he lives in West Ashley, captains a sailboat and runs a music blog called Extra Chill.

This morning, I woke up and stumbled to my kitchen for my daily three cups of coffee.

Then I had an untoasted everything bagel dipped in cream cheese and headed out the door for work.

When I got to the boat, I ate two bags of Gillespie's spicy Cajun peanuts before going sailing. When we got back to the dock, I had a gourmet lunch of Boar's Head honey maple ham with cheddar cheese on a hamburger bun.

Then I had made another of the exact same sandwich for dinner. After work, I drove up the block to my favorite watering hole, The Royal American, and handed Steve Sidell (the bartender) a $5 coupon for an ice-cold Budweiser tall boy.